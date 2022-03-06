Ter Stegen: Xavi asked us for more intensity against Elche

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said that Xavi asked his players for more intensity in the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 win over Elche.

The visitors went in a goal down at half-time but hit back in the second 45 minutes through goals from substitutes Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay.

Ter Stegen spoke about the match after the full-time whistle and explained how the coach had tried to turn things around.

“I haven’t had much to do. It was a game we suffered and fought, but I’m super happy for the three points. They try to have one or two chances to win and in the end I try to stay focused and wait for those balls to come to me,” he said. “Xavi asked us to improve the intensity in the middle of the half. The man-to-man marking that they did to us all over the field did not help our game. We looked for other things in the second half and it worked out well for us. Congratulations to all the team.”

Barca’s winner came from a penalty from Memphis Depay after a handball in the area, while Elche were denied a spot-kick at the other end late on in the game.

Ter Stegen spoke about Elche’s penalty shout and felt the referee was right to wave the appeals away from the hosts.

“Handballs in the area can always be discussed a lot,” he added. “I haven’t seen it on TV, but it seems to me that Alba turns and isn’t looking or knows where the arm. We can’t take our shoulders off when we’re in the area. The referee decided and decided well.” Source | Diario Sport

The goalkeeper had something of a mixed match for Barcelona. The German might have done better for Elche’s goal but did produce a couple of excellent saves in the second half.