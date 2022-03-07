Elche 1-2 FC Barcelona: Second half comeback - FC Barcelona

A vibrant encounter sees the home side take the lead but Ferran Torres pulls level and Memphis wins it from the penalty spot

FC Barcelona, best La Liga team of 2022 - FC Barcelona

The Catalans have amassed 20 of a possible 24 points in a splendid start to the year - more than any other team in the first eight games

Barcelona's Ferran Torres: There's been a big change under Xavi - SPORT

"There's been a big change under Xavi," said Ferran, who came on at half-time to net the equaliser, to Barça TV. "We're playing with the style we want and that the coach has instilled in us. And we're getting good results."

Xavi on vital Barcelona win and “most improved” Ronald Araujo - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez felt Barcelona deserved to win against Elche as goals from Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay helped them come from behind to win 2-1 on Sunday.

The bench is playing a key role in Barcelona's revival under Xavi - SPORT

Barcelona strengthened in attack in the January transfer window and the results are already being seen. There is finally internal competition and that's helping Xavi Hernandez's side in a number of ways. One way was once again on show on Sunday in Elche, when two substitutes scored the goals as Barça came from behind to win 2-1.

Barça midfielder Nico Gonzlaez suspended against Osasuna - SPORT

Bad news for Xavi Hernandez. The Barcelona coach will be without Nico Gonzalez for next weekend's game against Osasuna in LaLiga at Camp Nou. The Galician midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win at Elche and must server a one-game suspension as a consequence.