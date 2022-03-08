Session following the win at Elche - FC Barcelona

No time to rest and on Monday the available players worked out under the watchful eye of coach Xavi Hernández in a recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Jordi Alba, Europe's top defender for assists - FC Barcelona

Jordi Alba is still creating both chances and goals. In Sunday’s 2-1 win at Elche it was his pass that set up Ferran Torres for the equaliser, already his seventh league assists this season, and ninth in total.

Joan Laporta: 'Xavi has changed the mentality of the team' - FC Barcelona

Monday 7 March marks one year since Joan Laporta's victory in the FC Barcelona presidential elections. To look back over the last 12 months the Club President took part in an exclusive interview with Barça TV+.

Steven Gerrard confirms Aston Villa plan to sign Philippe Coutinho permanently - Football Espana

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed the club want to sign Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho permanently this summer.

Barcelona to offer Dani Alves a new and improved contract in the coming weeks - Football Espana

If everything continues as it is Dani Alves will renew his contract with Barcelona and remain part of Xavi Hernandez’s squad next season according to a report by Diario Sport.

Martin Braithwaite considering his Barcelona future after exclusion from squad to face Elche - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez finally has a forward line that’s fit and firing at Barcelona but that means that some players are being deprived of game-time, as is the case with Danish striker Martin Braithwaite.

Andreas Christensen reportedly agrees to five-year contract with Barcelona - Football Espana

Chelsea centre back Andreas Christensen has already agreed to join Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano and Mundo Deportivo. The deal between the player and the club has been closed and the Danish international has committed to a five-year deal. Only the signature is missing.

Real Madrid and Manchester City emerge as the frontrunners for Erling Haaland's signature - Football Espana

The fight for Erling Haaland’s signature continues apace. The Borussia Dortmund forward is widely expected to leave the club in the summer when an informal release clause comes into force and both Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen to recruit him.