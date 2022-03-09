When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Galatasaray - FC Barcelona

Following victory against Napoli, the Turkish side are the next Europa League guests at Camp Nou. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, but you have come to right place if you want to know what time that is where you are.

FC Barcelona converts centre circles into women's symbol on International Women's Day - FC Barcelona

Under the slogan 'The line that does not divide, but unites,' the Club uses pitch markings at Camp Nou, the Estadi Johan Cruyff, the Ciutat Esportiva and the Palau to show their support for women's sport

Barça take the female symbol from Camp Nou to the streets of Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The Club has revealed city centre wallscapes to further raise awareness about women's sport, featuring the picture of Camp Nou with the slogan 'The line that does not divide, but unites'

Arda Turan exiled ahead of Barcelona tie - Football Espana

Former Barcelona player Arda Turan will not face the Catalans on Thursday night, as his current team Galatasaray visit Camp Nou in their Europa League clash.

Barcelona close to closing deal with CVC investment fund that would earn them €270m - Football Espana

Barcelona are very close to closing a deal with the CVC investment fund according to a report by Diario AS. The deal would see the Catalan club receive €270m that would free up to the tune of €70m from the club’s wage bill.

Barcelona are said to be getting nervous about Ronald Araujo's contractual situation - Football Espana

Barcelona are worried that another club is going to come in with a huge offer for the Uruguayan centre-back; they’re determined to renew his deal but have also made clear that the club’s financial health is paramount and no one player is bigger than Barcelona.

Barcelona want to bring in another goalkeeper to compete with Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Football Espana

Barcelona are in the market for a goalkeeper who can serve as competition to Marc-Andre ter Stegen according to Marca. The German goalkeeper isn’t enjoying a vintage season at Camp Nou and Barcelona have decided to bring in another option.

Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig linked with Premier League move - Football Espana

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Riqui Puig from Barcelona according to a report by Diario Sport. The Premier League club has always been interested in Barcelona players and they see Puig as being a unique market opportunity.