Frenkie de Jong: Next season Barcelona can fight for everything

Frenkie de Jong joined Xavi at Barcelona’s pre-match press conference on Wednesday to preview the team’s Europa League tie with Galatasaray at the Camp Nou.

The Dutch midfielder spoke about the future and thinks that if Barca can strengthen the squad in the summer they can fight on all fronts next season for titles.

“It’s always a good time to come to Barca. It’s one of the greatest clubs in the world. You can enjoy playing at Barca a lot, because of the way we play,” he said. “Normally we are fighting for the best titles and I believe that next season, if we can get some good signings, we can fight for everything.”

De Jong was also asked about the criticism he has received throughout the season and give a typically honest answer.

“I don’t think it’s my best version right now. I can always improve. When people criticize it doesn’t hurt that much but I think a lot of people aren’t watching the matches well and that’s why they are talking,” he added. “Journalists say ‘Frenkie isn’t good right now’ and people believe that but they are not watching well. People believe journalists and that’s the problem. People aren’t having their own opinion.”

There has been speculation De Jong could leave Barcelona but he also made it clear he wants to stay adding, “I feel good at the club. I think we are in a good dynamic in a team. I feel comfortable, I want to continue here and keep on improving.”