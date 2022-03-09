 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What’s Messi’s next step? PSG, Barcelona or MLS?

Rumors and speculation surround what will happen to the Argentine once his two year deal expires

By Luis Mazariegos
OGC Nice v Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has not yet completed his first season at Paris Saint-Germain, but the rumors are already flying about what his next move will be. He signed a two-year contract with the Parisians and it is expected that he will not only finish out the current season with them, but will probably also play next season there. But after that, who knows?

This week we have seen the first whispers of what might be next for the Argentine star. There seem to be three options: a return to FC Barcelona, another year at PSG, or a move to MLS.

It started with a Spanish journalist who said that Barcelona was hoping to make a tribute for Messi in 2025, the club’s 125th anniversary and the first in a new stadium.

Next came a report from a show in Barcelona that said Messi had ruled out going back to Barcelona in 2022, but that it was possible in 2023. While the journalist stressed that he was not saying it was certain to happen, the report said that he could possibly return to Barcelona for one more year before heading to MLS.

And it ended with one last Tweet from another Spanish journalist, who wrote that Messi himself doesn’t know what he will do after two years at PSG. However, it’s understood that going to MLS or staying one more year at PSG are more probable options than going back to the Camp Nou.

