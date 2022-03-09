What’s Messi’s next step? PSG, Barcelona or MLS?

Lionel Messi has not yet completed his first season at Paris Saint-Germain, but the rumors are already flying about what his next move will be. He signed a two-year contract with the Parisians and it is expected that he will not only finish out the current season with them, but will probably also play next season there. But after that, who knows?

This week we have seen the first whispers of what might be next for the Argentine star. There seem to be three options: a return to FC Barcelona, another year at PSG, or a move to MLS.

It started with a Spanish journalist who said that Barcelona was hoping to make a tribute for Messi in 2025, the club’s 125th anniversary and the first in a new stadium.

El Barcelona quiere hacerle un homenaje a Leo Messi haciéndolo coincidir con el 125 aniversario del club y con la inauguración del nuevo estadio en el 2025 — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) March 8, 2022

Next came a report from a show in Barcelona that said Messi had ruled out going back to Barcelona in 2022, but that it was possible in 2023. While the journalist stressed that he was not saying it was certain to happen, the report said that he could possibly return to Barcelona for one more year before heading to MLS.

Messi tiene cláusula de salida recién en 2023 de PSG. Si quisiera volver a Barcelona, sería en esa temporada. No digo que pase ni que vaya a pasar. Y terminar su carrera en USA, es una posibilidad. Hoy juega contra Real Madrid, no es momento de pensar en otra cosa https://t.co/tCQrU7vZb6 — Sebastián Quadrelli (@SebaQuadrelli) March 9, 2022

And it ended with one last Tweet from another Spanish journalist, who wrote that Messi himself doesn’t know what he will do after two years at PSG. However, it’s understood that going to MLS or staying one more year at PSG are more probable options than going back to the Camp Nou.