FC Barcelona players in line to play at 2022 World Cup - FC Barcelona

The qualificatrion tournament over, a large number of Barça stars, if selected by their respective coaches, will he heading to the 2022 World Cup

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Sevilla - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona host Sevilla on Sunday in a 9.00pm kick-off local time, and this is the place to find out what time that is where you are. Don't forget that Barcelona has switched to summer time (CEST), so it might mean a change from the usual time in your part of the world.

Gerard Pique: Bartomeu lied to mine and Messi's faces - SPORT

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique gave his opinion on the former president Josep Maria Bartomeu when speaking to The Wild Project. “He lied to Leo (Messi) and my faces at the training ground, he told us he knew nothing about Barçagate,” said Pique.

Barça hold talks with Antonio Rudiger's agent in the Catalan city - SPORT

Sahr Senesie, the agent and half-brother of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, was spotted in Barcelona on Wednesday night with representatives from the Catalan club.

Newcastle, willing to pay big bucks to beat Villa to Philippe Coutinho - SPORT

Philippe Coutinho could help Barcelona economically this summer by leaving. The Brazilian will not continue at the club and his future points towards the Premier League. He’s on loan at Aston Villa with a 40m buy clause, although the player will have a lot to say about his future and other offers on the table.

Pjanic: Koeman was disrespectful, Laporta was right to hire Xavi - SPORT

Miralem Pjanic has watched from afar as Barcelona have been reborn under Xavi Hernandez. The Bosnian midfielder, on loan at Besiktas until the summer, is optimistic about the team's future.