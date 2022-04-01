Barcelona players discover World Cup opponents

Barcelona players discovered who they will be facing in the World Cup finals on Friday when the draw for the tournament was made.

The Catalan giants have a host of players who will be jetting off to the tournament which is due to take place from November 21 to December 18.

OUR PLAYERS’ GROUPS FOR #Qatar2022 (if selected)



:

Frenkie, Memphis, Luuk



:

Dest



:

Dembélé, Lenglet, Umtiti

Braithwaite



:

Alba, Eric, Sergio, S.Roberto, Gavi, Pedri, Torres, Adama, Fati

Ter Stegen



:

Abde



:

Alves, Neto



:

Araujo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 1, 2022

Barca have a large Spain contingent in the squad who will all be hoping to be called up by former Barca boss Luis Enrique.

Spain have been drawn in Group E and will take on Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s Germany, Japan and the winner of the play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Here’s a look at the draw in full:

Elsewhere, Netherlands internationals Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay will expect to be called up for the tournament and will face Qatar, Ecuador, and Senegal.

Sergino Dest’s USMNT side have also qualified and will take on England, Iran and one of Scotland, Wales, or Ukraine.

Fellow right-back Dani Alves will also be hoping to play in another World Cup with the Selecao drawn in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.