The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the city of València for an important La Liga game against Levante, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 27. Lazar Carevic

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15 Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

For the first time in a while Barça are struggling with injury issues, with Gerard Piqué the latest victim as the center-back will miss the next few matches with a groin problem. Memphis Depay is also out with a hamstring issue, and the two join Sergiño Dest (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Samuel Umtiti (foot) on the injury list, while Ansu Fati is back in training but not medically cleared yet. There is good news though as Luuk De Jong is back after missing the last two games with Covid.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Eric, Alba; Gavi, F. De Jong, Pedri; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!