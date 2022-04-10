WELCOME TO THE CIUTAT DE VALÈNCIA STADIUM!!! The cozy home of Levante in the beautiful city of València is the site of a Sunday night La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking for a seventh consecutive league win to finish another weekend in second place. Levante are fighting against relegation but have played better recently, so this should be a good one and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Eric, Alba; Nico, Busquets, F. De Jong; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Carevic (GK), Lenglet, Mingueza, Puig, Gavi, Pedri, Adama, Braithwaite, L. De Jong

LEVANTE

Starting XI: Cárdenas; Rober, Vezo, Postigo; Miramón, Pepelu, Radoja, Campaña, Son; Roger, Morales (3-5-2)

Substitutes: Aitor (GK), Duarte, Bardhi, Malsa, Soldado, Vukcevic, Gómez, Melero, Coke, Saracchi, Cantero, Pubill

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 31

Date/Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadio Ciutat de València, València, Spain

Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), Premier Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!