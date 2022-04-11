Levante 2-3 FC Barcelona: Dramatic win at the Ciutat de València - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have collected the three points from an extraordinary game at the Ciutat de Valencia in which they had no fewer than three penalties awarded against them, two of which were converted, and yet still managed to win through in the end.

Magic moments on a night of heroics

Ter Stegen's penalty save, substitutes Pedri and Gavi combining in the comeback, and the triumphant late entry of Luuk de Jong were the highlights of an epic second half at Levante

Xavi: "We competed very well today"

Barça coach praised the team's incredible effort, while Luuk de Jong and Pedri showed their happinness for their performances at the Ciutat de València

15 games unbeaten in the league

Barça are not letting up and after picking up all three points in the league at Levante with a 3-2 win in extremis thanks to Luuk de Jong's late winner, their unbeaten run in La Liga now stretches to 15 matches.

Jordi Alba enters all-time Top 10 for FC Barcelona appearances

Jordi Alba has made history for FC Barcelona. The speed full-back with the amazing runs up the left flank entered the all-time top ten for club appearances today matching the 421 of Guillermo Amor after starting the 3-2 win away at Levante in which he provided the cross for Luuk de Jong's late winner.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Ousmane Dembele has to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of the protagonists as Barcelona faced Levante in Valencia. He scored in the 59th minute. He spoke to Movistar after the game.

Sergi Roberto negotiations to begin again next week following Xavi comments

The Catalan midfielder has less than three months left on his contract with his childhood club and seems set on trying to stay at Barcelona. That is despite President Joan Laporta sounding dismissive of a new deal coming about during the March international break.