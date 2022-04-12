Barcelona trio hoping to return from injury for Eintracht Frankfurt second leg

Barcelona will decide their European fate this season on Thursday night when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Camp Nou for the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie, and three players are hoping to be ready for the big game.

Gerard Piqué, Memphis Depay and Sergiño Dest all did individual work on Monday as the Barça squad returned to training following the win over Levante, and as of now all three remain optimistic they will be given the medical green light in time for Thursday’s game.

Memphis seems to be the closest of the three, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch striker missed the last two games with a muscle overload in his left leg, but is expected to train normally with the group over the next couple of days and should be good to go.

Dest’s situation is also positive as the American is already four weeks removed from the hamstring injury he suffered against Galatasaray last month, and that is the usual timetable for such injuries. Dest feels good and hasn’t had any relapses, and barring any setbacks in training over the next two days he could also feature on Thursday.

Dest’s return is crucial with Dani Alves not available in the Europa League, but Sergiño will not be in the starting lineup unless Xavi and the medical team are certain he can handle 90 minutes.

Last but not least it’s Piqué, who left the pitch against Levante with an adductor problem. The injury isn’t serious and his availability will come down mostly to pain tolerance, so Piqué will continue to get treatment until he feels comfortable enough to play.

Xavi Hernández will release the squad list either on Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning, and it remains to be seen whether Memphis, Dest and Piqué’s names will be on it.