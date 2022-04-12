Ansu Fati enters final stage of recovery ahead of Barcelona return - report

Ansu Fati is almost ready for his next comeback. Barcelona’s young superstar forward has entered the final stage of the recovery process for a hamstring injury suffered three months ago against Athletic Bilbao and is just days away from receiving the medical green light, according to Diario SPORT.

The 19-year-old made a triumphant return from a year-long absence last November before suffering a minor hamstring issue in December, and after coming back from that injury and looking very good once again, Fati suffered a serious hamstring tear that threatened to sideline him for the rest of the season.

Fati opted against surgery and chose a conservative treatment plan which would allow him to return in the 2021-22 campaign, and he spent the better part of the last three months with a specialist in Madrid before returning to Barça training at the end of March. After a few strong weeks of individual work Ansu is ready for the full workouts with the group this week and is expected to be cleared within the next few days.

There is a very small chance that Fati will be included in the squad for the second leg of Barça’s Europa League quarterfinal tie with Eintracht Frankfurt, but Xavi Hernández won’t want to risk bringing Ansu back in a highly intense game that will demand a lot from every player, let alone one coming back from a serious injury.

So with that in mind it is very likely that Ansu will return next Monday, April 18th when Barça face Cádiz at Camp Nou in La Liga action. Given Barça’s form and Cádiz’s place in the table, there will be less pressure and Fati can feel more comfortable in a more favorable setting.

One week until the Prince returns. Can’t wait.