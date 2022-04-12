Recovery training session with a smile - FC Barcelona

Arecovery session with broad smiles was the order of the day at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper following the great win on Sunday away at Levante in La Liga courtesy of Luuk de Jong's injury time winner.

Dembélé, most assists in La Liga - FC Barcelona

The French winger equals Karim Benzema as the player who has created most goals in the league after conjuring up yet another against Levante on Sunday

Luuk de Jong scores when it matters - FC Barcelona

On a crazy evening in the Ciutat de València stadium in which Barça gave away three penalties, the game against Levante appeared to be heading for a draw until the appearance of Luuk de Jong. The Dutch striker headed home Jordi Alba's cross at the near post to hand the blaugranes another valuable victory.

FC Barcelona v Mallorca confirmed for May 1 - FC Barcelona

Game with the Balearic Islanders to be a Sunday at 9.00pm CEST kick-off at Camp Nou

Reports in Poland say Bayern's Lewandowski WILL sign for Barcelona - SPORT

Towards Camp Nou... Robert Lewandowski has said 'yes' to becoming a Barcelona player next season, according to Polish outlet TVP Sport, who say the striker has already communicated his decision to Bayern Munich.

Besiktas won't keep Pjanic and midfielder will return to Barcelona - SPORT

Miralem Pjanic's loan move to Besiktas is not going as planned and the midfielder will return to Barcelona at the end of the season, with AS reporting the Turkish club will not ask to keep him either on loan or permanently.

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati enters final straight of recovery - SPORT

Almost 90 days later, Ansu Fati can see the light at the end of the tunnel. His return to competitive action is near after suffering a hamstring injury against Athletic Club in January.

The trades that could take Joao Felix to Camp Nou - SPORT

Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Darwin Nunez. Every week, a different name. There’s a lot of desire and not a lot of money, but in the club offices, they don’t hide another dream: Joao Felix.

Barcelona's squad depth is the most decisive in La Liga this season - SPORT

A team is not just about the 11 players who start games. Xavi wants to keep everyone active and to make them feel important. We saw that has good effects at the Ciutat de Valencia, when the substitutes had a big impact. Gavi set up Pedri and then Luuk de Jong scored the winner.