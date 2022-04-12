FC Barcelona opens up membership to anyone in the world through the internet

FC Barcelona has opened up restrictions to become a member of the club to anyone in the world. Previously, fans had to have been registered in a fan club for 3 years or have a relative who was already a member, and then had to travel to the city of Barcelona each year for the first 3 years of membership to confirm their continued interest.

Thus, it was very hard for fans living outside of Spain, or even outside of Catalonia, to become members.

Now, anyone will be able to register over the internet, with no preconditions.

Of Barcelona’s current 137,514 members, 55,010 lived in the city and 72,389 in Catalonia. Only 10,115 lived anywhere else. The club estimated it has 300 million fans worldwide.

The club’s board passed the new regulations to comply with club president Joan Laporta’s electoral pledge.

Currently, the cost to register as a member is €195 per year. When you sign up, you get a welcome packet with documents and an ID card, officially recognizing you as a member of the club.

Barcelona is owned by the members, who vote democratically for a president to lead the club.

Members get membership to Barça TV+, a streaming service, discounts on tickets, and other benefits. They also get a say in how the club is run.