Bayern Munich set sale price for Robert Lewandowski - report

Bayern Munich have set a price they would accept to let Robert Lewandowski go to FC Barcelona: between 70 and 80 million euros, according to the latest rumors.

But the Catalans are unwilling to meet such a demand. Considering the player’s age, and the fact that his contract is running out soon, Barça is only willing to pay about 30 million.

Barcelona are said to be “betting strongly” for Lewandowski to complete the attack after signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January, plus Adama Traoré on loan.

It seems that while interest in the transfer is heating up, with rumors of an agreement between Barcelona and Lewandowski, negotiations between the clubs have not really started.

Barcelona are said to be hoping to sign a star attacker in the summer, with Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah also mentioned as possible targets.

However, club president Joan Laporta played down those rumors recently, saying the only star he was looking for was the return of the injured Ansu Fati.