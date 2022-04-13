Barcelona confirm Sergiño Dest, Memphis Depay declared fit for Eintracht Frankfurt clash

Big news for Barcelona ahead of their crucial Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt as Sergiño Dest and Memphis Depay have been medically cleared and named in Xavi Hernández’s squad for Thursday’s game at Camp Nou.

Dest’s return is especially crucial given Barça will be without Dani Alves who is not available for the Europa League, and the American will be in contention to start at right-back which will be a big boost to a Barça defense still missing Gerard Piqué.

Speaking of Piqué, the center-back has been included in the 24-man squad but hasn’t been given the medical green light yet, and footage from Wednesday’s training session didn’t do much to improve his chances of being fit enough for Thursday.

Piqué NO parece tener las mejores sensaciones. Se aparta del grupo para probarse y su cara… @QueThiJugues pic.twitter.com/zNRCYnhEpd — Adrià Albets (@AdriaAlbets) April 13, 2022

Piqué will continue to get treatment until kickoff but it seems very unlikely he will be ready for this one, with Ronald Araujo and Eric García the probable center-back pairing if Dest is indeed fit enough to start.

Barça drew 1-1 with Frankfurt in Germany last week and need a victory to advance to the semi-final. Any draw will take the tie to extra-time and possibly penalties, while a shocking Frankfurt victory would send the Germans to the Final Four.