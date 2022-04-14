The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Camp Nou for the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 24 players for Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. NIco González, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

There is good news for this one as Sergiño Dest and Memphis Depay return from their respective hamstring injuries in time to add important depth for a big game, and Gerard Piqué is also included despite not being medically cleared to return from a groin injury. Piqué will continue to get treatment around the clock, but as of now it is unlikely he’ll take part in the game. The confirmed absences for this one are Dani Alves, who is not available for the Europa League, Ansu Fati who hasn’t been cleared yet, and the injured Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Samuel Umtiti (foot).

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Eric, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Friday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!