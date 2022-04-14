FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Competition/Round: 2021-22 UEFA Europa League, Quarterfinals, Leg 2

First Leg Result: Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona

Barcelona Outs & Doubts: Dani Alves, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti (out), Gerard Piqué (doubt)

Frankfurt Outs & Doubts: Tuta, Christopher Lenz (out), Djibril Sow (doubt)

Date/Time: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Artur Dias (POR)

VAR: João Pinheiro (POR)

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Sport ESPN (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport Live (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Following an epic win over Levante in La Liga at the weekend, Barcelona return to action to decide their European fate this season as they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Greatest Stadium on Earth for the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie.

Last week’s first leg displayed the full threat of the Frankfurt side for everyone who doesn’t watch the Bundesliga. Oliver Glasner’s team was fantastic in Germany, pressuring Barça high up the pitch and creating chance after chance on the counter. They could have taken a giant step towards a major upset had they converted their opportunities, but could only find one goal which makes their job a lot harder ahead of the visit to Camp Nou.

Barça weren’t at their best in Frankfurt, constantly losing the ball in dangerous positions and struggling against a well-organized and intense defense. They did improve in the second half and could have won the game late, so Xavi Hernández’s men are still in good position to qualify.

Xavi asked for a “pressure cooker” atmosphere at Camp Nou on Thursday, and Barça fans indeed need to push the team. European nights at Camp Nou are always special, and even though this isn’t a Champions League night it is still under the bright lights with an European semi-final spot up for grabs. It’s a big game and it’s Barça’s best shot at a title, and they must play well and have the fans on their side too.

This will be a lot of fun, because Frankfurt have proven their worth and Barça know they have to step up.

Let’s dance.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Eric, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran

Frankfurt (3-4-3): Trapp; Touré, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Knauff, Jakic, Sow, Kostic; Lindstrom, Borré, Kamada

PREDICTION

Barça are now familiar with the threat of Frankfurt and Camp Nou has been amazing in big games this season. The atmosphere will play a big part, the team will play better, and we’re moving on: 3-1 to the good guys.