The squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Barcelona

Memphis and Sergiño Dest are back to full fitness and included among the players for Thursday's Europa League clash

Eric Garcia says it will be 'different' in front of fans at Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

The Barça defender Eric Garcia appeared before the press on Wednesday ahead of Barça's game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday at 9pm CEST at Camp Nou. The blaugrana defender admitted that the team "are in good form and are looking forward to Thursday and another great European night in front of our fans."

What happened in previous second legs after 1-1 draws on the road? - FC Barcelona

Barça collected a 1-1 draw away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final. A win would obviously have been better, but it’s still a decent enough result to take back to the Camp Nou for the return fixture.

Man City's last huge offer to Haaland to convince the Norwegian forward - SPORT

Erling Haaland’s future should be resolved in April and the clubs have started making their final offers to the forward. Journalist Gianluca di Marzio says Man City have put their foot on the gas and are willing to offer a commission and sign on fee close to 70m euros.

Barcelona playing for place in Europa League semifinal... and €15.6m - SPORT

After a draw at Deutsche Bank Park last weekend, Xavi Hernandez's side are obliged to win to make the next round -- but aside from the sporting side of things, there is also a financial element.

Xavi's secret weapon against Eintracht could be Sergino Dest - SPORT

Absent in the first leg because of physical problems, Sergino Dest is one of the big returning names for the second leg of the Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt. The American player is ready to be use if Xavi wants. The coach says the defender is feeling good and is an option.

Barça coach Xavi: It's not the moment to talk about Lewandowski - SPORT

Barça coach Xavi Hernandez was asked about potential interest in the Polish international, whose Bayern side was knocked out of the Champions League by Villarreal on Tuesday.