WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a huge European night as Barcelona welcome Eintracht Frankfurt for the decisive second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal matchup. After a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Germany the tie is beautifully poised for tonight, and Barça must be at their best against a very good side to advance to the semi-finals. This should be a great one, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Araujo, Eric, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Ferran (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Tenas (GK), Lenglet, Dest, Balde, F. De Jong, Nico, Puig, Adama, Memphis, Braithwaite, L. De Jong

FRANKFURT

Starting XI: Trapp; Touré, Hinteregger, Ndicka; Knauff, Rode, Jakic, Kostic; Lindstrom, Borré, Kamada (3-4-3)

Substitutes: Grahl (GK), Horz (GK), Hrustic, Lammers, Hasebe, Ache, Chandler, Hauge, Da Costa, Lenz, Barkok, Paciência

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 UEFA Europa League, Quarterfinals, Leg 2

First Leg Result: Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona

Date/Time: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Artur Dias (POR)

VAR: João Pinheiro (POR)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Sport ESPN (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport Live (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!