Pedri goes off injured for Barcelona against Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona lost midfielder Pedri to injury at halftime of Thursday’s Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 19-year-old started in the middle of the park and was involved in the entire opening period, a half in which Barça conceded two goals to a very good Frankfurt side.

Pedri was shown grabbing his left leg as the teams went to the tunnel at halftime and didn’t come back for the second half as Frenkie De Jong came on in his place. Barça confirmed a few minutes later that Pedri had indeed been taken out due to what they’re calling hamstring “discomfort”.

LATEST NEWS | @Pedri has left hamstring discomfort. Further tests pending to find out the exact extent of the injury. #BarçaEintracht pic.twitter.com/t6sTNAEqJn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 14, 2022

Here’s hoping the injury isn’t too serious as Barça will face a tough schedule in the remainder of the La Liga season as they try to finish in the Top 4 and clinch a Champions League spot.