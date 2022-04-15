Xavi gives his verdict on Barcelona’s loss to Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernández called his side’s 3-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday at Camp Nou a “very big disappointment” as the Blaugrana ended their European campaign at the quarterfinal stage of the Europa League with a shocking home loss.

Barça were outplayed in both legs of the tie and were well beaten by Frankfurt at Camp Nou, in front of almost 30,000 fans of the German team who invaded Camp Nou to watch their team make history.

Xavi spoke about the loss, his team’s performance, and what’s to come this season as Barça have eight games left in La Liga to try and finish in the Top 4.