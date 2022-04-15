Xavi gives his verdict on Barcelona’s loss to Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernández called his side’s 3-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday at Camp Nou a “very big disappointment” as the Blaugrana ended their European campaign at the quarterfinal stage of the Europa League with a shocking home loss.
Barça were outplayed in both legs of the tie and were well beaten by Frankfurt at Camp Nou, in front of almost 30,000 fans of the German team who invaded Camp Nou to watch their team make history.
Xavi spoke about the loss, his team’s performance, and what’s to come this season as Barça have eight games left in La Liga to try and finish in the Top 4.
“This is a very big disappointment, a real shame because we wanted to win this competition but we have to congratulate Eintracht, they deserved to advance to the semis and we didn’t do well. We didn’t play like we have recently, that is why we’re out.
“We tried, but our problem was the football. We had possession but we didn’t take advantage of it, our mistake. It was a fateful night. We made many mistakes, their second goal comes from a turnover, the penalty was an error, and in the third goal we are pressing one side of the pitch and allow them to move to the other. It was something we talked about and cannot happen. We have to be self-critical, we didn’t do well and that’s why we’re out.
“Now we have to recover the players and continue to compete. We play Cádiz on Monday, the league is what’s left and we have to keep going. We cannot move away from the path we were on, we have to believe in what we’re doing. We have played great games, but losses are also part of football. If this is a failure, and I don’t want to use that word, we will learn more from our mistakes. This loss must make us believe in our ideas more, it’s a matter of time and patience.”
— Xavi Hernández | Source: Mundo Deportivo
Loading comments...