Ronald Araujo calls Barcelona’s Europa League exit “a failure”

Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo called his team’s 3-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt and their exit from the Europa League at the quarterfinal stage “a failure”.

Barça were utterly outplayed and at one point found themselves down three goals to the Germans at Camp Nou before scoring two late goals in one of their most disappointing performances of the season, which cost them their best shot at a trophy this season.

Despite his young age Araujo is already one of the leaders of this squad, and he used strong words to describe the team’s performance and what’s next for the team with eight crucial games remaining in La Liga.

“For the size of this team, the quality we have and we have done in recent times, I believe it is a failure because we wanted to win the Europa League. It was important for us, for the group we are building. We the amount of young players we have, winning this competition was very important. We have to lift our heads, we have done great work in the last few months and we are content, working well. We have to keep working because there is La Liga still to play and we want to prepare for next season, which I am sure will be beautiful. “It’s a shame to lose this match. I believe that despite the result we played a good game and did what we have worked on. It’s a shame because we made three errors that led to three goals. At this point of the season, especially in Europe, there are details and errors that cannot be made. And that is why we didn’t advance tonight.” — Ronald Araujo | Source: Mundo Deportivo

What do you think, Barça fans? Agree with Araujo that the Europa League exit is a failure?