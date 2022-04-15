FC Barcelona 2–3 Eintracht Frankfurt: Out of the Europa League - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are out of the Europa League. Eintracht Frankfurt have come away from the Camp Nou with a 3-2 win on the night, 4-3 on aggregate, and it will be them who face West Ham United in the semi-finals while Xavi Hernández and his team will only be able to reflect on what could have been.

Xavi: 'We must keep believing in our idea' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach has been self-critical after the defeat against Eintracht, while Ronald Araújo urges the team to rise up again despite the harsh blow received

Joan Laporta: 'We will take action so that the situation at Camp Nou is not repeated' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have been knocked out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt at the quarter final stage. After the second leg at Camp Nou, Barça president Joan Laporta spoke to Barça TV.

Pedri with a thigh problem - FC Barcelona

The first team player Pedri has thigh problem in his left leg. He is awaiting tests to find out the exact extent of the injury. The midfielder from the Canary Islands played the first half of the game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Robert Lewandowski needs to force his way out of Bayern to sign for Barcelona - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski’s future is a big question to be resolved. It depends on the forward and if he can reach a deal with Bayern Munich. The German club are determined to keep him and not let their record breaking scorer leave, so he will have to force his way out. His age - 33 - and wages make it hard for Barcelona but they believe they can do it.

Raiola to Barça: Haaland has not decided yet but you're in a tough spot - SPORT

Barcelona are not throwing in the towel for Haaland. The Norwegian is still priority No 1 for Barcelona ahead of next season. The delicate economic situation the club are going through means they are behind other clubs in the race but it’s not over yet.