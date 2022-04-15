Barcelona president Joan Laporta addresses Eintract Frankfurt fans’ Camp Nou “invasion”

The most shocking aspect of Barcelona’s 3-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt wasn’t the result or Barça’s early exit from the Europa League at the quarterfinal stage; it was the sheer volume of fans of the German club that were present at Camp Nou on Thursday night.

There were over 30,000 Frankfurt supporters who found their way into Barça’s stadium despite the fact the German club were given only 5,000 tickets to distribute to their supporters. The other 25,000 bought their tickets from Barcelona members who decided not to attend the match, according to reports.

Barça center-back Ronald Araujo and Barça boss Xavi Hernández both commented on the issue after the game, saying they were very surprised by the Frankfurt fans’ invasion and that it even became a topic in the dressing room.

Club president Joan Laporta also addressed the issue when speaking to Barça TV after the game, and promised there will be an investigation and actions taken to ensure a similar scenario doesn’t happen again.