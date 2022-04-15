Barcelona confirm Pedri has torn hamstring, out for the season

Barcelona have confirmed on Friday that midfielder Pedri suffered a torn left hamstring, an injury sustained on Thursday's Europa League loss to Eintracht Frankfurt which caused the player to leave the game at halftime.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that @Pedri has a rupture in his left biceps femoris. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/R399cpwU4N — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 15, 2022

As they usually do with injured players Barça haven't provided an official timetable for Pedri's absence, but a torn hamstring with just four weeks left in the season makes it virtually impossible that Pedri will be back before the end of the campaign.

This is the same injury Pedri sustained back in September which caused him to miss over four months of action due to multiple setbacks in his recovery earlier this season, so the 19-year-old knows he has a long road ahead of him. If the recovery goes well this time, it is expected that Pedri will be ready to go by the time Barça preseason starts in late July.

This is a huge blow to Barça who lose arguably their best player over the last three months, but Xavi Hernández is blessed with good midfield depth and can count on the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Nico González and Gavi to try and make up for Pedri's absence over the final eight games of the league season as Barça will look to clinch a Champions League spot.

Get well soon, Pedri!