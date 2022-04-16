Joan Laporta: 'Tickets for European games from now on will be non-transferable' - FC Barcelona

With all the data to hand, the FC Barcelona president has spoken again to explain that Barça did not sell tickets to German fans but says sorry for what happened and announces action

Pedri has left hamstring injury - FC Barcelona

Midfielder came off against Eintracht Frankfurt and will be out of action while the problem persists

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Cádiz - FC Barcelona

Following elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, Barça return to Liga action on Easter Monday with a 9.00pm CEST kick-off at home to Cadiz.

Samuel Umtiti rejoins group for training - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona squad went straight back to training on Good Friday morning following the disappointment of elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pedri's motivational message after injury rules him out for season - SPORT

Pedri González has posted a message on social media after being ruled out of Barcelona's last eight games of the season. The Spain midfielder will be out for up to eight weeks after rupturing a muscle in his thigh in Barça's 3-2 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Barcelona's pursuit of Chelsea's Azpilicueta reaches the final straight - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already commented that two players have been signed ahead of the summer window. They are defender Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) and midfielder Franck Kessié (Milan).

Xavi's clear Lenglet message: French defender must leave Barcelona - SPORT

Clement Lenglet is beginning to see that he is not in Xavi Hernandez's plans. If his lack of action has made it clear so far, the team selection against Eintracht Frankfurt was a clear message.