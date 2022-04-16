 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Barcelona’s Pedri sends message after season-ending injury

The young midfielder is staying positive

By Renato Gonçalves
/ new
FC Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder took to social media to address the unfortunate news of his season-ending hamstring injury suffered on Thursday’s Europa League exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pedri’s injury was easily the worst news of an already terrible night as one of Barça’s best players will not take part in the crucial eight remaining games in the La Liga schedule as the Blaugrana try to clinch a place in the Champions League next season.

But Pedri is staying positive, taking to Twitter to write the following:

“It’s a tough day but there is nothing else to do than to look forward. Infinite thanks for the love you have given me in the last few hours. With your support, I’m certain will come back stronger. Now more than ever, let’s support the team. FORÇA BARÇA!”

Força Barça indeed. And Força Pedri. You’ll be back to dominating midfields all around Spain and Europe in no time, young man.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...