Barcelona’s Pedri sends message after season-ending injury

Barcelona midfielder took to social media to address the unfortunate news of his season-ending hamstring injury suffered on Thursday’s Europa League exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pedri’s injury was easily the worst news of an already terrible night as one of Barça’s best players will not take part in the crucial eight remaining games in the La Liga schedule as the Blaugrana try to clinch a place in the Champions League next season.

But Pedri is staying positive, taking to Twitter to write the following:

“It’s a tough day but there is nothing else to do than to look forward. Infinite thanks for the love you have given me in the last few hours. With your support, I’m certain will come back stronger. Now more than ever, let’s support the team. FORÇA BARÇA!”

Es un día duro pero no queda otra que mirar hacia adelante. Infinitas gracias por el cariño que me han dado en las últimas horas. Con su apoyo, estoy seguro de que volveré más fuerte



Ahora más que nunca, apoyemos al equipo y… FORÇA BARÇA! @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/YN81WIF721 — Pedri González (@Pedri) April 15, 2022

Força Barça indeed. And Força Pedri. You’ll be back to dominating midfields all around Spain and Europe in no time, young man.