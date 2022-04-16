This Week in Barça Femení: Decision Time

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team did not play last weekend as women’s football took its final international break for the latest round of the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. Many of Barça Femení’s players guaranteed a spot in next year’s tournament, including eight members of the Spanish national team.

But now that international football is out of the way it is time for the home stretch of the women’s season: Barça have nine potential games ahead of them: the last four in the Primera División, two Women’s Champions League semi-finals and a potential Final, and the Copa de La Reina semi-final and another potential title match.

For a team that has won all 38 games they have played in all competitions, winning the last nine gives them the chance to go down as the great team in the history of the sport, men or women. If they do win the Champions League and the Spanish Cup, Barça Women will be the only football team ever to win two European Trebles in a row, and they could do it with a 100% record to top it all off.

Jonatan Giraldez and his troops know just how big the next five weeks are, and it all starts on Saturday when they travel to Valencia for another league match. Technically they don’t have to win any of the Primera División games as they’ve already clinched the title, but this team isn’t interested in games they don’t have to win.

After Valencia, the big one: the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg, which will be played at Camp Nou next Friday in what could be another historic attendance at the Greatest Stadium on Earth just one month after that unforgettable El Clásico.

The season has reached its breaking point. Will Barça Women make history? We’re about to find out.