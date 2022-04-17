FC Barcelona News: 17 April 2022; Barca Femeni still perfect, concern over Ansu & Pedri

Barca going all out to try and sign a striker: Lewandowski & Haaland top of the list | Marca

Barca will go out all to sign a striker this summer. Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are top of a list which also includes Rafael Leao, Gabriel Jesus, and Darwin Nunez.

Concern over Barcelona stars Ansu Fati and Pedri | AS

Barcelona have lost Pedri to injury for the rest of the season and there is also concern over Ansu Fati. The striker has been told to delay his return to action by the club’s medics.

Valencia 0-2 Barça Women: The Champions just keep on winning | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Femeni returned from the international break to beat Valencia 2-0 on Saturday to preserve their 100 per cent record in the league after 27 games played.

Barcelona-linked Wirtz on having Messi’s shirt, Havertz comparisons & playing abroad | Goal

Florian Wirtz, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, has been talking about his admiration for Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona squad still believe La Liga title triumph is possible | Sport

Barcelona players still believe they can win La Liga despite being 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Xavi’s side do have a game in hand and feel they have an easier run-in too.

Ter Stegen: “It is difficult to find words” | Mundo Deportivo

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has reacted to Barcelona’s defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on social media. The goalkeeper wrote, “Tough to find words. Now we must rise and I’m sure we will!”