The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome struggling Cádiz to Camp Nou for some Monday night La Liga action, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for the game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barça are missing quite a few key pieces for this one: their best two defenders are out as Ronald Araujo serves a one-game suspension and Gerard Piqué hasn’t recovered from a groin injury as of yet. Also out is Pedri, who will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, joining Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Samuel Umtiti (foot) on the long-term injury list. Ansu Fati was hoping to be medically cleared for this one but will have to wait a few more days for his return.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Eric, Lenglet, Dest; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Adama, Memphis, Ferran

The match starts at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Tuesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!