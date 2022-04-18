PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v Cádiz - FC Barcelona

Thursday was a day to forget at FC Barcelona, and the best way to put elimination from the Europa League out of the collective mindset is by continuing the team’s brilliant form in the domestic championship.

Piqué, Ansu Fati, Pedri, Sergi Roberto and Umtiti out through injury, while Araujo is suspended for Monday's match at Camp Nou

Following elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, Barça return to their Liga schedule on Easter Monday with a 9.00pm CEST kick-off at home to Cádiz. Let’s take a closer look at the Andalusian side.

FC Barcelona coach looks ahead to Sunday's Liga clash at home to Cádiz

Barça B have suffered a heavy loss at Atlético Baleares, in a game that they were already trailing 5-0 at the break. A Jutglà brace in the second half tidied things up a little, but by that stage the damage had already been done.

Oliver Kahn has spoken about Robert Lewandowski’s future again. The Bayern Munich director-general told Sport1 that the Polish forward ‘has a contract with us’. “Currently we’re in contact with him, we are talking, we want him to stay for as long as possible,” said Kahn.

Barcelona’s ‘animation stand’ will not be present at Camp Nou for the clash with Cadiz after the huge number of Eintracht Frankfurt fans that were allowed into the last game.

Philippe Coutinho’s transfer this summer is a big issue at Barcelona. they need the player to go so they can earn 40m euros for him before June 30 to sort out their books.