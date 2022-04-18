WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of some Monday night La Liga action as Barcelona welcome Cádiz for a very important game for both teams. Cádiz are fighting against relegation and badly need a result to get out of the drop zone, while Barça look to solidify their spot in the Top 4 and bounce back from a tough elimination in Europe. This should be good, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Eric, Lenglet, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, Memphis, Ferran (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Tenas (GK), Mingueza, Alves, Balde, Nico, Puig, Adama, Braithwaite, Aubameyang, L. De Jong

CÁDIZ

Starting XI: Ledesma; Parra, Hernández, Fali, Espino; Sánchez, Jonsson, Mari, Fernández; Pérez, Sobrino (4-4-2)

Substitutes: Gil (GK), Akapo, Cala, Arzamendia, Chust, Perea, Idrissi, Alarcón, Alejo, Emeterio, Lozano, Negredo

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 32

Date/Time: Monday, April 18, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Tuesday)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Santiago Jaime Latre

VAR: Jesús Gil Manzano

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 1 (Canada), Premier Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!