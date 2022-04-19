 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sergio Busquets demands Barcelona win last seven games

The captain wants a strong end to the season

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has urged his side to make one last effort this season and go on and win their last seven La Liga games of the 2021-22 campaign.

The team’s 15-match unbeaten run in the Spanish top flight came to an end on Monday against Cadiz who ran out 1-0 winners at the Camp Nou.

Barca now head to Real Sociedad on Thursday needing to bounce back from back-to-back defeats at the Camp Nou.

Busquets has urged his team-mates to respond to the two losses and put together another winning run to finish the season on a high.

“We have seven finals left and we have to make an effort. We have to win them all, starting with the one on Thursday against Real Sociedad, a tough and difficult rival,” he said.

“We have to improve things and have a little more luck. Now it’s time to work, watch videos... We have to make this last effort.”

Source | Diario Sport

Monday’s match was undoubtedly a disappointment but did see Busquets hit a landmark. The midfielder made his 674th appearance for the club, joining Andres Iniesta in third place on the club’s all-time appearances list.

