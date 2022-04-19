FC Barcelona 0-1 Cádiz: Disappointment at Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s 15-game unbeaten run in La Liga came to an end on Easter Monday in what was also their second defeat at Camp Nou in just four days.

Sergio now third on the all-time appearance list for Barça - FC Barcelona

Avery special game for Sergio Busquets. This Monday's game against Cádiz sees the Barça captain reach 674 first team games for FC Barcelona, matching the total by another Club legend, Andrés Iniesta.

Gerard Pique and Luis Rubiales's multi-million plot which took Super Cup to Saudi Arabia - SPORT

Gerard Pique and RFEF chief Luis Rubiales allied to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia and earn a multi-million commission for Pique’s company Kosmos. The contract earned 24m euros for Pique’s company as revealed in El Confidential.

Pique on Saudi Arabia Supercopa: “I don't see a conflict of interests” - SPORT

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique defended himself on Twitch on Monday for his role in negotiations to take the Spanish Supercopa to Saudi Arabia in a new format.

Barcelona's solution for the Samuel Umtiti situation - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti has become a big problem for Barcelona since his knee issues started. He has not wanted to take surgery and it means he cannot compete regularly. Right now he’s out with a foot issue and his future is unknown.

Jose Mourinho's Roma interested in signing Barca winger Ez Abde - SPORT

Abde has been playing well for Barca B in the meantime and that has not gone unnoticed on the market. The winger has offers and Roma are the most interested, with Jose Mourinho’s side willing to pay 10m euros for him.