Friday morning saw the first team squad train under the watchful eye of coach Xavi Hernández on the Tito Vilanova pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva. Every available player joined in the session, including those that were yet to return from their international team commitments.

Agame between Barça and Sevilla is always a big occasion and this Sunday’s 9.00pm CEST kick-off promises to be no exception. The two teams are currently vying for second place in the Liga table, but at the same neither have given up hope of catching leaders Real Madrid.

The group stage for the 2022 World Cup has now been decided. On Friday in Doha, Qatar, the country hosting the finals, the draw for the initial phase of the competition took place following the recent round of qualifiers in March.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is uncertain over Antonio Rudiger’s future at the club amid growing transfer interest from Barcelona. Rudiger is one of three Chelsea defenders out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer despite being a key figure for Tuchel in 2021/22.

Earlier in the week, Joan Laporta spoke on the contract negotiations with Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, appearing to leave both matters somewhat dead in the water. According to the President, Roberto rejected an offer in December and the two parties hadn’t spoken until the final days of March.

A new club in the race for Sergiño Dest. According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United are interested in Barcelona's American right-back. The Premier League side want to improve their squad this summer, especially at full-back, and their coach Jesse Marsch, who is from the United States, wants Dest to compete with Luke Ayling.