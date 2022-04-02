Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona confirmed on Saturday that Dutch striker Luuk de Jong has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the team’s next match against Sevilla on Sunday.

De Jong is said to be in good health but will be unavailable for the game against his parent club as Barcelona return to action after the international break.

LATEST NEWS | First team player Luuk de Jong has tested positive for Covid-19. The player is in good health. pic.twitter.com/zii0nMGHJd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 2, 2022

Barca raised a few eyebrows when De Jong arrived on loan in the summer, but he’s proven to be a useful signing, scoring six goals in all competitions for Barca.

The Dutchman also appears to have won over supporters with his goals and professionalism during his short time at Barcelona so far.

However, the arrival of attacking reinforcements such as Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama in the winter have meant his game time has been restricted in 2022.

Xavi’s attacking options also mean we might not see too much of De Jong between now and the end of the campaign when his loan deal expires.

Get well soon, Luuk de Jong.