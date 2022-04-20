Gerard Pique hoping to be fit for Barcelona’s trip to Real Sociedad

Gerard Pique says he is hoping to be fit for Barcelona’s next game on Thursday which is away at Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The center-back has not featured since being forced out of the first leg of Barca’s Europa League quarter-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Xavi has confirmed that Pique’s injury isn’t too serious but it’s a problem that has been troubling the veteran for a little while.

Pique offered a brief update on his fitness on Twitch and said he is hoping he can play against the Basque side.

“I am fighting every day to feel at my best to compete,” he said. “Let’s see if on Thursday I am ready.”

Xavi will be able to recall Ronald Araujo for the game at Anoeta. The Uruguayan missed the defeat to Cadiz due to suspension but will be available once again.

Araujo could partner Eric Garcia or Clement Lenglet in central defense against Real Sociedad if Pique is not fit enough for the game against Imanol Alguacil’s side.