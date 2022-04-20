When and where to watch Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Following defeat to Cádiz on Monday, Barça go straight back into Liga action with a midweek trip to San Sebastian. It's a 9.30pm CEST kick-off local time, and this page will help you to work out what time that will be where you are in the world.

FC Barcelona to work to prevent resale of tickets by organised touts - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona president ​​Joan Laporta gave a press conference on Tuesday to analyse and evaluate the management of the sale of tickets for the Europa League match between Barça and Eintracht Frankfurt, and to announce the new measures that the club will apply from now on to major Liga and international fixtures to avoid a repeat of a massive influx of fans of the opposing team, especially due to the resale of seats by organised groups, unofficial agents, or anyone who misuses a match or season ticket.

Pique and Araujo partnership to return for Barça at Real Sociedad - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez could have his first-choice centre-back partnership back for Thursday's trip to Anoeta to face Real Sociedad, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique.

Barcelona now know the price of Robert Lewandowski - SPORT

Bayern Munich will allow Robert Lewandowski to walk away at the end of the season if they get an offer worth more than 40 million euros, per Kicker. Lewandowski, 33, has a contract until 2023 but has not reached a new deal with the Bavarian beasts.

Bayern won't budge on Lewandowski price & won't accept exchange - SPORT

Bayern Munich still aren't convinced that Barcelona can afford to sign Robert Lewandowski, but in any case they are not ready to negotiate. Reports in Germany say they want €40 million for him if he doesn't renew and wants to leave this summer and will not budge on that price.

Barça betting on youth defender Chadi Riad - SPORT

In FC Barcelona’s offices, they are working on the squads for next season and one of the most interesting is Barca B. It’s full of players who’re finishing their formative years from Juvenil A and ready to take a step forward.

Joan Laporta on the Frankfurt ticket shambles: The system worked until it was overloaded - SPORT

Joan Laporta said the club’s system was overloaded and that was to blame for German fans filling Camp Nou in Barcelona’s defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt.

The numbers of shame: How the Barca-Eintracht ticket sales broke down - SPORT

In his press conference, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and vice-president of the marketing area Juli Guiu gave details on how the 79,468 tickets were bought and distributed at the Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt match.

Laporta on referees: There are situations that distort the competition - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has criticised the performance of referees in Spain, although he stopped short of going all in.