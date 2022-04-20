Leaked audio reveals Pique asked for Spain Olympic spot

Gerard Pique’s much-maligned and now public conversation with RFEF president Luis Rubiales has been further exposed with some nice requests from Mr. Pique on playing for Spain at the Olympics. The Barcelona defender requested some assistance in getting on the squad and that it would be kept a bit private.

“You have to do this for me, Rubi. You have to do it for me,” he said. “We have to keep this secret and catch the coach (de la Fuente) in September or whenever. I will come to Madrid, sit down with him... I would love to go. You have to do this for me, Rubi. You have to do it for me. “Let’s see how we manage it so that it doesn’t come out anywhere. I think we have to keep it a secret, what do you think?” Pique | Source

So much for keeping it a secret.

Rubiales then added: “I’ve mentioned it to the coach and he knows. He has to make the decisions but I’m delighted to give you a hand there.”

This ordeal just keeps getting more strange by the leak.