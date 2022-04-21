WELCOME TO THE REALE ARENA!!! The beautiful home of Real Sociedad in the Basque Country, which will forever be known as the Anoeta Stadium in our hearts, is the site of a crucial La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one in desperate need of three points to bounce back from two bad home defeats. But La Real are always tough to play against at home and are still fighting for an European spot, and will not make it easy for Barça. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 33

Date/Time: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 9.30pm CET (Barcelona), 8.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 1am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 1 (Canada), Premier Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Have fun with the game!