PREVIEW: Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Everything was going so smoothly at FC Barcelona, but a lot changed in the space of just four days. First came elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, and then on Sunday there was a 1-0 defeat at home to Cádiz.

Piqué, Araujo and Carevic in squad for Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

Centre back gets medical clearance, Uruguayan returns from suspension and reserve team goalkeeper also included in the 23 that will travel to San Sebastian on Thursday

The lowdown on Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

Real Sociedad are Barça's next opponents on Thursday at 9.30pm CEST. Here’s the lowdown on the team that finished fifth in La Liga last season and are currently sixth in 2021/22.

Xavi ready to 'change the mood' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona looks ahead to Thursday's game at Real Sociedad, insisting that it's time to bounce back after two disappointing results

Seven games remaining - FC Barcelona

There are seven games to go. With FC Barcelona now out of the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, all the remaining fixtures are in La Liga, where things have got considerably more difficult after losing at home to Cádiz on Sunday.

Sergi Roberto has a new offer from Barça to renew his deal - SPORT

FC Barcelona met on Wednesday with Sergi Roberto’s representatives and made them a new offer to renew the versatile player’s deal. SPORT have learned that the new offer is still one which fits the club’s new economic reality.