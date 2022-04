This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile writes for Hardwood Hype and more recently has done a piece on the Roman/Chelsea situation, Catarina Macario, and Barca’s third kits over the years.

This time around we chat about Barcelona’s poor form without Pedri, making the top four race interesting again. We also chat about the leaked audio involving Gerard Pique and some summer transfer silliness.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.