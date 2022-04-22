WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of another historic match tonight as Barcelona welcome Wolfsburg for the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals. After last month’s memorable El Clásico, Barça Femení are once again expected to play in front of a world-record crowd for a women’s match and earn a crucial first leg advantage in the semi-finals, but it won’t be easy against a Wolfsburg side in great form who has never lost to Barça. This will be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Paños; Marta, Paredes, Mapi, Crnogorcevic; Aitana, Patri, Alexia; Graham, Hermoso, Rolfö (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Gemma (GK), Muñoz (GK), Pereira, Melanie, Leila, Engen, Pérez, Pina, Mariona, Oshoala

WOLFSBURG

Starting XI: Schult; Wedemeyer, Hendrich, Jansen, Rauch; Lattwein, Roord; Jónsdóttir, Huth, Popp; Wassmuth (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Kassen (GK), Wagner (GK), Wilms, Bremer, Blässe, Starke, Pajor, Smits, Blomqvist, Van De Sanden, Knaak

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 UEFA Women’s Champions League, Semi-Finals, Leg 1

Date/Time: Friday, April 22, 2022, 6.45pm CET (Barcelona), 5.45pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 12.45pm ET, 9.45pm PT (USA), 10.15pm IST (India)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Sandra Bastos (POR)

VAR: Tiago Martins (POR)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM UEFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

This season’s UWCL will be available to stream for FREE worldwide on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Click here to watch tonight’s game.

