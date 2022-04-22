Barcelona have good news on Ronald Araujo’s fitness

Barcelona have offered a positive update on Ronald Araujo’s fitness after seeing the defender forced off against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Araujo picked up a knee injury early in the second half and had to be replaced in the 1-0 win at the Reale Arena.

Barcelona confirmed after the match he had suffered a knee problem but have now done a few tests and say no injury has been detected.

Here’s the update:

“Tests on Friday morning have revealed the good news that Ronald Araujo does not have an injury in his right knee despite having to come off in the 55th of Thursday’s game.” Source | FC Barcelona

Diario AS are reporting that Araujo is not even ruled out of Sunday’s match against Rayo at the Camp Nou. The defender will see how he’s feeling in Saturday’s training session and a decision will then be made.

Xavi is likely to provide an update ahead of the game in any case when he speaks to reporters at his press conference ahead of the game at the Camp Nou.