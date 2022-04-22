Barcelona Femeni break attendance record again in Women’s Champions League win

Barcelona Femeni set another attendance record on Friday during their Champions League semi-final clash with Wolfsburg at the Camp Nou.

It’s been confirmed that 91, 648 supporters packed into the stadium to watch the hosts produce yet another masterclass and thrash Wolfsburg 5-1.

The figure is slightly higher than the previous record crowd of 91,553 that saw Barca take on Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

9⃣1⃣, 6⃣4⃣8⃣



Another new attendance record and another momentous occasion in the #UWCL — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) April 22, 2022

The Barca fans were treated to another fabulous performance from the reigning European champions who took a giant step towards the final with an emphatic victory.

Aitana Bonmatí, Jenni Hermoso and Caroline Graham Hansen were all on target, while captain Alexia Putellas scored twice for the hosts.

There were more joyous scenes after the final whistle as the players once again savored the experience of playing in front of a full house in the Camp Nou.

Fiesta en el Camp Nou. Récord de asistencia en fútbol femenino (91.648) y goleada 5-1 al Wolfsburgo para tomar billete y medio para la final de la Champions@ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/NwMUiZe7PS — Jordi Blanco Duch (@Elwood_White) April 22, 2022

Barca will play the second leg in Germany on Saturday, April 30. The winners of the tie will progress to a final against either Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain.