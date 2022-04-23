Busquets sends classy message after beating Iniesta’s Barcelona record

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has sent a typically classy message after overtaking Andres Iniesta for appearances for the club.

The midfielder chalked up outing no. 675 against Real Sociedad on Thursday to move into third place in the club’s all-time list.

Busquets is now behind only Lionel Messi and Xavi and celebrated with his team-mates after the win at the Reale Arena.

The veteran also had a classy message on social media, admitting that it felt “special” to overtake Iniesta and revealing it’s a landmark he never expected to reach.

“Yesterday’s game was very special for me, I’ve reached 675 games with Barcelona and I’m in the top 3 of players with the most games in the history of the best club in the world, beating my friend and teammate Andres Iniesta who I admire and appreciate very much.

“I never imagined reaching such an important figure that will always go down in history, but above all I am left with the journey that has taken me here, thanking all my teammates, staff, club personnel, fans and especially my family who have been to my side since day 1.

“Thank you very much for the congratulations and for the respect and affection of all, I hope to continue adding more. Visca el Barça.”

Congratulations, Busi!