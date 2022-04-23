Friday recovery session - FC Barcelona

Following the flight home from the Basque Country, Xavi Hernández and his team go straight out onto the training ground

Sergio Busquets celebrates 675 games for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Thursday's game was very special one for Sergio Busquets. The FC Barcelona captain was making his 675th appearance for FC Barcelona, and got to celebrate the occasion with a 1-0 victory at the Reale Arena.

Barça Women 5-1 Wolfsburg: History again - FC Barcelona

Just 23 days after the record attendance against Real Madrid, the Barça fans and women's football team did it again with 91,648 fans turning up to see the blaugranes win 5-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi final against Wolfsburg, another world best for women's football.

Barça Women rewrite history once again against Wolfsburg in the semi final of the Champions League, surpassing the 91,553 fans who came to see the Clásico on 30 March

Ronald Araujo has avoided a knee injury - SPORT

Good news for Barcelona. Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo, who had to go off in the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday night, will be OK. The Uruguayan returned from suspension against Cadiz but had to limp off in the 50th minute with a problem with his right knee.

Manchester United interested in bringing in Frenkie De Jong - SPORT

New manager Ten Hag will have more than 250 million to spend and the Barça player is a priority objective. Barça don't want to sell and everything indicates the player doesn't want to leave.