Luuk de Jong explains how he won over Barcelona supporters

Luuk de Jong has been talking about life at Barcelona and how he managed to turn his situation around at the Camp Nou.

The striker looked set to spend most of the season on the sidelines after Ronald Koeman left but has managed to impress Xavi since the new coach replaced the Dutchman.

De Jong has gone on to score six times in La Liga in 2021-22 and earn the respect of the Camp Nou faithful who have been happy to sing his name.

The striker has been asked about how he managed to win the hearts of Barca fans and came up with the following response.

“Even though people think you can’t do it, if you keep working hard, you can still make it,” he said. ”I think that is a very good example for many children, in particular, that you should never give up the things you want to achieve. “Everyone started from zero at Xavi, so I proved myself enough to him.”

De Jong also insisted he never thought about leaving Barcelona even when thinks looked bleak when Koeman was fired in October 2021.

“I always had in my head: I’m going to finish the season at Barcelona,” he added. “Of course I had just moved to Barcelona a few months before, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, who knows what your input can be. “I made the choice to stay and keep fighting.” Source | NOS

The striker has been a useful addition to Barca’s squad this season but it’s unlikely he will continue at the Camp Nou once his loan from Sevilla expires at the end of the campaign.